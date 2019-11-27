UPDATE: Eastbound I-74 was shut down from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for crash investigation. Illinois State Police said due to the high winds it was deemed dangerous to attempt to upright and tow the overturned semi. It was moved off the roadway and will be recovered at a later time.

The driver of the semi was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A second semi ended up in the ditch along the right side of the road after avoiding the rolled over semi. It remained upright and the driver was not injured.

No charges were filed.

EARLIER UPDATE: A semi-truck and trailer rolled over blocking I-74 eastbound lanes at mile marker 40, around 6 miles north of Galesburg.

I-74 East is closed near Woodhull at mile marker 32. All traffic is being diverted off the interstate at this time.

Authorities are suggesting to take I-74 East to Illinois Route 17 West to U.S. Highway 150 South to U.S. 34 East to I-74 East.