Roosevelt Elementary closes temporarily because of COVID-19

Moline-Coal Valley School District has announced Roosevelt Elementary will temporarily close for a period of two weeks, Nov. 9-20, with a return date of Monday, Nov. 30, because of the Thanksgiving break.

The temporary closure is because of an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 at Roosevelt Elementary, and a growing number of staff and students currently excluded from in-person learning because of potential exposure, a news release says.

The closure is being implemented as a precautionary measure to minimize further spread at Roosevelt Elementary. The temporary closure affects only Roosevelt Elementary – other Moline-Coal Valley Schools will continue to offer blended in-person learning as normal.

All instruction for Roosevelt students and staff will be full-time remote learning at home. The school will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, following state health and safety guidelines.

Extracurriculars and activities for Roosevelt students are suspended until Monday, Nov. 30. All district schools will be closed the week of Nov. 23-27 for Thanksgiving break. School will resume for all students on Monday, Nov. 30 after the Thanksgiving break.

The district will continue to offer free meal pick up for any remote learning students in the district on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at Wilson and John Deere Middle Schools from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

There will be no meal pick up during the week of Nov. 23-27 because of Thanksgiving break. COVID-19 statistics are reported on the district website and are updated weekly.