Roosevelt Elementary in Moline has a new principal

Paul Mills was named the new principal of Roosevelt Elementary School in Moline on April 15, 2020.

The Moline-Coal Valley School District Board of Education approved the hiring of Paul Mills as the Roosevelt Elementary School Principal for the 2020-2021 school year at the board meeting on April 15.

Mr. Mills started in the Moline-Coal Valley School District 6 years ago in 2014 as a teacher at Butterworth Elementary School in Moline. After that first year, he moved to Hamilton Elementary where he has spent the past 5 years teaching both Kindergarten and 5th grade.

In 2014, Mr. Mills completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Knox College and then earned a master’s degree in Educational Administration from Western Illinois University in 2019.

In his time with Moline schools, Mr. Mills has been actively involved in all aspects of K-5 educational programming, most recently with the K-5 math curriculum adoption. He also has a great understanding in the role technology can play to enhance classroom instruction.

Mr. Mills likes to be involved with the students and has led various extracurricular activities throughout his elementary teaching career.

“Mr. Mills has excellent relationship skills. Paul’s district and elementary background will serve him well as the next Roosevelt principal. I look forward to working with Mr. Mills in his new capacity. He will be a valuable member of our leadership team,” Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage said