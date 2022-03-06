Project NOW and the Moline Public Library will launch a new book group to explore the community issues of housing, economics, education, healthcare, and justice.

The Rooting Out Poverty Book Discussion Group begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at the library, 3210 41st St., Moline. Future discussion dates and titles will be shared at the meeting.

The first book selection is “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City” by Matthew Desmond. Discussion will be facilitated by Dwight Ford, executive director, Project NOW.

Registration is required. To sign up or locate a copy of the book to check out, call the Moline Public Library Information Desk at 309-524-2470 or visit here.

In “Evicted,” Princeton sociologist and MacArthur “Genius” Matthew Desmond follows eight families in Milwaukee as they each struggle to keep a roof over their heads. The book earned the Pulitzer Prize and was named one of Time’s Ten Best Nonfiction Books of the Decade.