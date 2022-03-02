State Representative Ross Paustian announced Wednesday that he will be a Republican candidate for Scott County Supervisor.

“As a life-long citizen of Scott County, I want to bring my experience as a farmer, small businessman and state legislator to the County Board of Supervisors,” he said in a news release.

Paustian pointed to his accomplishments during 10 years in the Iowa Legislature, that include historic income tax cuts, balanced budgets, legislation that has helped small businesses and family farmers grow and create family supporting jobs by reducing burdensome red tape, and a track record of supporting the men and women in law enforcement.

“While I’m stepping away from my role as a State Representative, I know I have more to give back to the people of Scott County,” he said in the release. “I’m excited about this next opportunity to continue my service. I’m confident that I can bring my experience of delivering results to the Scott County board and keep us moving in the right direction.”

Paustian and his wife, Carol, live in Walcott. He is a family farmer with a livestock and row crop operation in rural Scott County. He is also past president of the Scott County Farm Bureau and Scott County Pork Producers.