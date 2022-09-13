The Rotary Club of Bettendorf is seeking applications for grants of up to $2,500.

Qualified non-profit organizations in the Quad Cities can apply yearly for the grants. Organizations that provide basic human services, serve youth or meet local community needs are eligible. Previous grantees and those who have not previously received a grant are encouraged to apply. Grants are not awarded to groups for annual fundraising, organizational endowments, deficit financing, grants to individuals, scholarship funds, political groups or activities, Rotarians and their families or for sectarian purposes.

“Even though we are a Bettendorf club, we actively consider requests from qualified organizations throughout the Quad-City community,” Carol Foster, chair of the granting committee, said. Bettendorf Rotary generates funds for philanthropic purposes primarily through the Lobsterfest fundraising event. The Bettendorf Rotary Club was chartered on May 22, 1957, and meets at noon every Wednesday at the Tanglewood Pavilion, located at 4250 Middle Road, Bettendorf.

To be considered for a grant, an organization must complete and send in the online application form here by November 1. For more information, click here.