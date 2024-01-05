The Rotary Club of Bettendorf will be distributing grants to 32 local charities.
According to a release, money raised throughout the year is used to support area non-profit organizations that provide basic human services, serve youth or meet local community needs. The Grants Committee reviewed 75 applications and finalized their list of organizations who will receive grants. Over $80,000 will be distributed to the charities, which is the largest amount given out and to the largest number of organizations in a year for the Bettendorf Rotary Club.
“We are grateful for the community support,” Joe Campion, Bettendorf Rotary’s president, said. “We are so pleased to be able to assist these very deserving charities that do so much good for our community and make the Quad Cities a better place for everyone.”
The grants to be awarded are as follows:
|All Saints Lutheran Church Food Pantry
Project Title – Food Pantry/Clothing Closet
Amount funded – $3,000
Asbury Ecumenical Garden Ministry
Project Title – Ecumenical Garden Ministry
Amount funded – $3,000
Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope
Project Title – Residential Security System
Amount funded – $2,000
Autistic and Loved, LLC
Project Title – Sensory Friendly Events
Amount funded – $3,000
Bridges Cities Church
Project Title – Night to Shine Prom
Amount funded – $3,000
CASI
Project Title – Adult Day Services Program Chairs
Amount funded – $3,000
Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities
Project Title – Therapy Services
Amount funded – $2,000
Civil Air Patrol
Project Title – Uniform Purchase Support
Amount funded – $800
Common Chord
Project Title – Acoustic Music Clubs
Amount funded – $2,500
Every Child
Project Title – Prevention Services
Amount funded – $1,000
|Family Resources, Inc.
Project Title – Enrichment Activities for At-Risk Youth
Amount Funded – $3,000
Figge Art Museum
Project Title – Art Kits for Homelessness
Amount Funded – $1,200
First Tee
Project Title – Program Supplies
Amount Funded – $3,000
Hand in Hand
Project Title – Tools not Toys Kits
Amount Funded – $3,000
Empowering Abilities (Formerly HDC)
Project Title – Dignity and Accessibility
Amount Funded – $3,000
Heart of Hope Ministries
Project Title – Eliminating Hunger
Amount Funded – $3,000
Hope at the BRICK House
Project Title – Reading Materials
Amount funded – $1,000
Humble Dwellings
Project Title – Furnishing Homes
Amount funded – $3,000
Humility Homes and Services, Inc.
Project Title – Identification for Independence
Amount funded – $3,000
ILIA Center for Independent Living
Project Title – Devices for Blind and Low Vision
Amount funded – $2,000
|Junior League of the Quad Cities
Project Title – Spring Hygiene Drive
Amount funded – $2,000
MLK Center
Project Title – MYP and Boxing Club
Amount funded – $2,500
NAMI
Project Title – Youth Mental Health Outreach
Amount funded – $2,000
Pregnancy Resources
Project Title – Thrive by Five
Amount Funded – $3,000
Project Now
Project Title – Head Start Nutrition Lessons
Amount Funded – $2,178
Putnam Museum
Project Title – Community Access Fund
Amount funded – $2,700
Safer Foundation
Project Title – Youth Empowerment Program
Amount funded – $2,500
Salvation Army
Project Title – Food Pantry
Amount funded – $3,000
St. Anthony Church Hispanic Food Pantry
Project Title – Keep Me Warm
Amount funded – $3,000
YWCA
Project Title – Empowerment Center Renovation
Amount funded – $3,000
Younglife
Project Title – Camping Creates Hope
Amount funded – $3,000
Zion Lutheran Church
Project Title – Emergency Food Pantry
Amount Funded – $3,000
The Rotary Club of Bettendorf will be awarding the grants at a meeting January 10 at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf. For more information about the Rotary Club of Bettendorf, click here.