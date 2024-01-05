The Rotary Club of Bettendorf will be distributing grants to 32 local charities.

According to a release, money raised throughout the year is used to support area non-profit organizations that provide basic human services, serve youth or meet local community needs. The Grants Committee reviewed 75 applications and finalized their list of organizations who will receive grants. Over $80,000 will be distributed to the charities, which is the largest amount given out and to the largest number of organizations in a year for the Bettendorf Rotary Club.

“We are grateful for the community support,” Joe Campion, Bettendorf Rotary’s president, said. “We are so pleased to be able to assist these very deserving charities that do so much good for our community and make the Quad Cities a better place for everyone.”

The grants to be awarded are as follows:

All Saints Lutheran Church Food Pantry

Project Title – Food Pantry/Clothing Closet

Amount funded – $3,000



Asbury Ecumenical Garden Ministry

Project Title – Ecumenical Garden Ministry

Amount funded – $3,000



Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope

Project Title – Residential Security System

Amount funded – $2,000



Autistic and Loved, LLC

Project Title – Sensory Friendly Events

Amount funded – $3,000



Bridges Cities Church

Project Title – Night to Shine Prom

Amount funded – $3,000



CASI

Project Title – Adult Day Services Program Chairs

Amount funded – $3,000



Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities

Project Title – Therapy Services

Amount funded – $2,000



Civil Air Patrol

Project Title – Uniform Purchase Support

Amount funded – $800



Common Chord

Project Title – Acoustic Music Clubs

Amount funded – $2,500



Every Child

Project Title – Prevention Services

Amount funded – $1,000







Family Resources, Inc.

Project Title – Enrichment Activities for At-Risk Youth

Amount Funded – $3,000



Figge Art Museum

Project Title – Art Kits for Homelessness

Amount Funded – $1,200



First Tee

Project Title – Program Supplies

Amount Funded – $3,000



Hand in Hand

Project Title – Tools not Toys Kits

Amount Funded – $3,000



Empowering Abilities (Formerly HDC)

Project Title – Dignity and Accessibility

Amount Funded – $3,000



Heart of Hope Ministries

Project Title – Eliminating Hunger

Amount Funded – $3,000



Hope at the BRICK House

Project Title – Reading Materials

Amount funded – $1,000



Humble Dwellings

Project Title – Furnishing Homes

Amount funded – $3,000



Humility Homes and Services, Inc.

Project Title – Identification for Independence

Amount funded – $3,000



ILIA Center for Independent Living

Project Title – Devices for Blind and Low Vision

Amount funded – $2,000









Junior League of the Quad Cities

Project Title – Spring Hygiene Drive

Amount funded – $2,000



MLK Center

Project Title – MYP and Boxing Club

Amount funded – $2,500



NAMI

Project Title – Youth Mental Health Outreach

Amount funded – $2,000



Pregnancy Resources

Project Title – Thrive by Five

Amount Funded – $3,000



Project Now

Project Title – Head Start Nutrition Lessons

Amount Funded – $2,178



Putnam Museum

Project Title – Community Access Fund

Amount funded – $2,700



Safer Foundation

Project Title – Youth Empowerment Program

Amount funded – $2,500



Salvation Army

Project Title – Food Pantry

Amount funded – $3,000



St. Anthony Church Hispanic Food Pantry

Project Title – Keep Me Warm

Amount funded – $3,000



YWCA

Project Title – Empowerment Center Renovation

Amount funded – $3,000



Younglife

Project Title – Camping Creates Hope

Amount funded – $3,000



Zion Lutheran Church

Project Title – Emergency Food Pantry

Amount Funded – $3,000 (Source: Rotary Club of Bettendorf)

The Rotary Club of Bettendorf will be awarding the grants at a meeting January 10 at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf. For more information about the Rotary Club of Bettendorf, click here.