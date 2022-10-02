The Rotary Club of Bettendorf is spearheading the second annual Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive in the Quad Cities area from Oct. 3 through Dec. 2.

The goal is to gather more than 4,000 blankets this year – double the amount from last year. After blankets are dropped off at several drop-off box locations and received from various workplace blanket drives, they will be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families (including many children) in an effort to help them keep a little warmer this winter, a news release says.

Joe Campion, the Bettendorf Rotarian who created this effort, said “We envision that the number of blankets received during the Rotary Blanket Drive could cover several acres if laid corner to corner – an image of “acres of warmth” to keep those less fortunate warmer during the cold winter months.”

Public drop-off locations for new, or clean, gently-used blankets are:

Bettendorf Public Library – 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf

Bettendorf City Hall – 1609 State St., Bettendorf

Bettendorf Police Department – 1609 State St., Bettendorf

K & K Hardware & Lumber – 1818 Grant St., Bettendorf

Mediacom Village Shopping Center – 902 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport

Duck Creek Tire & Service/Ron’s Toy Box – 4000 Middle Road, Bettendorf

Farrells Extreme Bodyshaping Bettendorf – 2501 53rd Ave., Bettendorf

All Scott County YMCAs:

Bittner YMCA – 630 E. 4 th St., Davenport

St., Davenport North Family YMCA – 624 W. 53 rd St., Davenport

St., Davenport West Family YMCA – 3503 W. Locust St., Davenport

Bettendorf Family YMCA – 3800 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf

Utica Ridge YMCA – 4885 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport

A special QR code and landing page has been created here for more information and for money donations. Every $8 provides for the purchase of a news blanket.