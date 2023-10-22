The Rotary Club of Bettendorf seeks applications for grants of up to $3,000 from qualified non-profit organizations in the Quad Cities. The application deadline is Nov. 1, a news release says.

The Bettendorf Rotary’s grants committee accepts applications once a year from non-profit organizations that provide basic human services, serve youth or meet local community needs. Previous grantees are encouraged to apply, as well as those who have not received a grant previously.

Rotary International

“Even though we are a Bettendorf club, we actively consider requests from qualified organizations throughout the Quad-City community,” said Carol Foster, chair of the granting committee. Bettendorf Rotary generates funds for philanthropic purposes primarily through their Lobsterfest fundraising event.

To be considered for a grant, an organization must complete the online application form here by Nov. 1.

Grants are not awarded to groups for annual fundraising, organizational endowments, deficit financing, grants to individuals, scholarship funds, political groups or activities, Rotarians and their families, or for sectarian purposes, according to the release.

The Bettendorf Rotary Club was chartered on May 22, 1957. More than 100 members strong, the club lives the Rotary motto – “Service above Self” – by funding and participating in projects locally, nationally and internationally. The club meets at noon every Wednesday at the Tanglewood Pavilion, 4250 Middle Road, Bettendorf. To learn more, visit here.