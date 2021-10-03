Rotary Club seeks grant applications from non-profit groups

The Rotary Club of Bettendorf seeks applications for grants of up to $2,500 from qualified non-profit organizations in the Quad Cities.

The application deadline is Nov. 1, a news release says.

The Bettendorf Rotary’s grants committee accepts applications once a year from non-profit organizations that provide basic human services, serve youth or meet local community needs. Previous grantees are encouraged to apply, as well as those who have not received a grant previously.

“Even though we are a Bettendorf club, we actively consider requests from qualified organizations throughout the Quad-City community,” said Jeff Hassel, chairman of the granting committee.

Bettendorf Rotary generated funds for philanthropic purposes primarily from its recent Lobster Rock ‘n Roll fundraising event. Local not-for-profit organizations have received more than $275,000 in grants thanks to the generous support of sponsors, donors, and attendees of the club’s annual fundraising activities.

To be considered for a grant, an organization must complete the online application form here by Nov. 1.

Grants are not awarded to groups for annual fundraising, organizational endowments, deficit financing, grants to individuals, scholarship funds, political groups or activities, Rotarians and their families, or for sectarian purposes.

The Bettendorf Rotary Club was chartered on May 22, 1957. With about 100 members, the club lives the Rotary motto – “Service above Self” – by funding and participating in projects locally, nationally and internationally. The club meets at noon every Wednesday at the Tanglewood Pavilion, 4250 Middle Road, Bettendorf. To learn more about Bettendorf Rotary, visit its website.