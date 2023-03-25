The Rotary Clubs of Bettendorf, Davenport, Iowa Quad Cities and North Scott have joined forces for a second time in recent months to give back to the community by hosting a blood drive.

This blood drive is for anyone interested in giving blood, Iowa Quad Cities Rotarian Mary Egger says. “Many Rotarians already give blood on a regular basis, so this is a great opportunity for us to come together and hopefully inspire many more to give,” she said.

The blood drive will be at the Best Western Plus Steeplegate Inn ballroom, 100 W. 76th St., Davenport, from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, March 30.

The presidents of all four clubs have been meeting monthly to inspire ideas, discuss goals, and foster collaboration, according to a news release.

The Rotary Clubs of Bettendorf, Davenport, Iowa Quad Cities and North Scott have more than 300 members collectively on the Iowa side of QCA, and are affiliated with Rotary International who claim more than 1.2 million members in more than 33,000 clubs worldwide.

Living by the motto “Service Above Self”, Rotarians believe in serving their local communities and the world at large in a variety of compassionate and impactful projects assisting millions of people around the globe live healthy and productive lives.

