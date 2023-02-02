The Rotary Club of Bettendorf will be giving grants to 17 local charities at their meeting on February 8 at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street in Bettendorf. The grants are funded through events throughout the year, primarily from the club’s annual LobsterFest event. They support nonprofit organizations that provide basic human services, serve youth or meet local community needs.

“We are so pleased to be able to assist these very deserving charities that do so much good for our community and make the Quad Cities a better place for everyone,” said Carol Foster, a member of the granting committee. The Grants Committee received and reviewed 56 applications this year. After reviewing the applications, the committee finalized the list of organizations who will receive grants at the February 8th meeting. “We would like to thank all the organizations who submitted grant applications this year. There are many great causes doing important work. We wish we could fund them all,” said Foster.

Local nonprofit organizations have received nearly $300,000 in grants thanks to the generous support of LobsterFest. “We are grateful for the support of our LobsterFest event. The sponsors, donors, guests, and our club members are to be commended for making it not only a fun event but a great fundraiser,” said Bettendorf Rotary’s President Brian Goerdt.

The following is a list of organizations that received grants from the Rotary Club of Bettendorf:

All Saints Lutheran Church Food Pantry, $2,500

Big Brothers Big Sisters, Candid Conversations Sponsor, $1,700

Café On Vine, supplies for to go meals, $2,500

Edwards Congregational United Church of Christ Tutoring/ “blessings in a backpack” programs, $2,500

Empower House QCA, $2,000

Fresh Films aka Dreaming Tree Foundation, “I Am Able” Documentary Schools Screening and Discussion Series, $2,500

Handicapped Development Center, industrial wheelchair scale, $2,000

Hope at the BRICK House, purchase of a portable GaGa Ball Pit for use in Hope at the BRICK House Programs, $1,900

Humble Dwellings, A Good Night’s Rest, $2,500

LivWell Cares (Compassionate Advocacy & Resources for Every Senior), free placement, information and referral services for QCA low-income seniors and those seeking long-term nursing care, $1,500

Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, Moline Children’s Services basic need funding, $1,000

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Metropolitan Youth Program (MYP) and Rock Island Boxing Club, $2,500

Our Lady of the River Church, Quad Cities Night to Shine Prom, $1,000

One Eighty, The New One Eighty Hope Center, $2,500

Pregnancy Resources, Thrive by Five – Bella’s Boutique (Infant Supplies), $2,500

St. Anthony Church. clothing basics, $2,500

YouthHope, after-school programs for at-risk youth, $1,400