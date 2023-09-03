The Rotary District 6420 Task Force Against Human Trafficking will host an A21 Walk for Freedom, a new release says. This single-file, silent walk is a worldwide event.

“We encourage walkers to wear black,” the release says. “We will have signage and posters available to take on the walk. T-shirts are available for purchase when you register.”

The walk will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, beginning at the base of the pedestrian walkway in Moline or Bettendorf, and walk across the new Interstate 74 Bridge. Participants can walk one way, or both – their choice. Each is one mile long.

For more information or to register, visit here

A21 is a non-profit organization.