Cambridge Rotary will hold Memorial Day services at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at the Cambridge Community Hall, 125 N. East St., Cambridge.

Here’s the program, according to a news release: :

“This is My Country” – Cambridge School Band

Welcome – John Taylor. president, Cambridge Rotary Club

Pledge of Allegiance – John Taylor, president, Cambridge Rotary Club

Opening prayer – John Knueppel, pastor, First Baptist Church of Cambridge

“God Bless the U.S.A.” – Cambridge School Band

Memorial Day address – Major Ian Black, logistics officer, U.S. Army Materiel Command

Closing prayer – John Knueppel, pastor, First Baptist Church of Cambridge

“Star Spangled Banner” – Cambridge School Band

“Taps” – Cambridge School Band

Service at Veterans’ Memorial Park

Color Guard – Orion American Legion, Post #255

Black assumed duties as a Materiel Integrator for the U.S. Army Sustainment Command at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, in July 2021.

He commissioned in the U.S. Army in 2007 from the Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania and graduated Grove City College, Grove City, Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history.

During his 14 years of service, MAJ Black’s assignments include 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Campbell, Kentucky; 403d Army Field Support Brigade, Camp Humphreys, Korea; Distribution Management Center, Army Sustainment Command, Rock Island, Illinois; 73d Ordnance Battalion and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training Detachment, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida; and 159th Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

MAJ Black’s deployments and combat tours include deployments in 2008 and 2010 to Afghanistan as a platoon leader and Battalion S4 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, a deployment to Korea in 2017 as the Executive Officer, Army Field Support Battalion – Korea, and a deployment to Iraq in 2020 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve as the J4 for Special Operations Task Force – Syria.

His military education includes the Quartermaster Basic Course and Combined Logistics Captains Career Course, Fort Lee, Virginia; and is also a graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, KS. He holds an advanced degree from the U.S. Command and General Staff College.

Black’s awards and decorations include: five Meritorious Service Medals, two Army Commendation Medals, Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal, the Parachutist Badge, and the Air Assault Badge.

Black is married and has three children.