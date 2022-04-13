The Rock Island Rotary Club recognized students and professional at its 48th annual awards Luncheon Tuesday at the Quad City Botanical Center.

The awards presentation included:

Outstanding Scholastic Achievement – Top 2 Senior Students

Alleman Catholic High School: Austin Kerker and Mary Nonnenmann

: Annelisa Burns and Carl Schoenfield Outstanding Community Service : The Junior Board of Rock Island

: Cindi Gramenz for outstanding service to Rock Island Rotary A.T. Peara Award – James Moran for exemplifying the principles and ideals of Rotary International.

LeShane Saddler, vice president for enrollment management at St. Ambrose University, gave the keynote address. Saddler is a graduate of Notre Dame, where he was a member of the “Fighting Irish” football team that finished second in the nation under the leadership of legendary coach, Lou Holtz. He earned his master’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa. Prior to St. Ambrose Saddler served as director of the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at the University of California-San Diego. Before San Diego, . Saddler served in the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at Notre Dame. He was associate director from 2013 to 2018, assistant director from 2010 through 2013, and an admissions counselor from 2008 through 2010.