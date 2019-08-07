Rough weather conditions affect farmers crops

Cold temperatures in the winter, historic flooding and now a drought have put a strain on farmers.

Joan Maxwell, co-owner of Cinnamon Ridge Farms, said their corn and soybeans had to be planted later than normal this year.

The delay of corn planting affected the kernel growth. Less kernels on the ear of corn means there is less to harvest.

This creates a domino effect because the farmers have less bushels to sell.

“What’s happening now was with the heat and the dry, our corn plants didn’t set really good roots,” Maxwell said.

The corn plants are now in dry soil, which creates stress on the plants.

The soybean crops are also struggling.

“August is when it’s starting to flower and set the pods and so if there’s not enough moisture to set the pods, we aren’t going to get as many pods on that stalk of soybeans,” Maxwell said.

While this has been a tougher year for farmers, there is always next year.

“It will not affect next year’s cropping because each year we start over and over again.”