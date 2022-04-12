State Senator Win Stoller’s (R-Germantown Hills) effort to change the name of Princeton’s Main Street/I-80 bridge in memory of Staff Sgt. Lincoln Hollinsaid, is becoming a reality with the passage of Stoller’s legislation Saturday morning.

“Lincoln Hollinsaid, or Link as his friends and family called him, was an American hero who bravely put his life on the line in defense and service of our nation,” said Stoller in a news release. “Almost 19 years ago to this day, Staff Sergeant Hollinsaid made the ultimate sacrifice for our country when he was killed in action while serving in Iraq. Naming this bridge in his honor is the least that we as a nation and state can do.”

Hollinsaid’s family joined Sen. Stoller and Princeton Mayor Joel Quiram at a news conference near the bridge to make the announcement. The Hollinsaid family was presented with the legislative resolution from the Illinois General Assembly renaming the bridge for their son.

“People are going to drive across this bridge and his name will be there. When they see his name, some of them are going to remember him while others may ask the question: who was Staff Sergeant Lincoln Hollinsaid? As his father, it is up to me to make sure that Link is remembered, which is why we pursued this naming,” said Dan Hollinsaid, father of Lincoln. “His death was near a bridge and a busy airport highway in Iraq. This bridge here, is over I-80 which is one of our nation’s premier highways and also has the Flags of Freedom flying over it. I cannot think of a better way to honor and remember Lincoln.”

“Staff Sergeant Lincoln Hollinsaid died for in his country’s service in the never-ending fight for freedom. There is no finer tribute to Staff Sergeant Lincoln Hollinsaid than to name this prominent bridge in Princeton in his memory,” said Princeton Mayor Joel Quiram. “This enduring tribute will forever remind us of his valiant sacrifice for our country. I also want to thank State Senator Win Stoller who, since his first month in office, took the baton and diligently set to work to accomplish what it is that brings us here today.”

Hollinsaid was raised in Lake Wildwood and graduated from Princeton High School. In 1995. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and rose to the ranks of Staff Sergeant. On April 7, 2003, while serving as platoon sergeant, Staff Sergeant Hollinsaid was killed in action near the Baghdad airport in Iraq.

“Link was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing, but what he loved most of all was his family, friends, and this great nation. When it became clear that our armed forces were headed toward conflict within Iraq, Staff Sergeant Hollinsaid requested a unit transfer to have a better opportunity of serving on the front lines and in combat.” continued Stoller. “I am beyond honored to have played a role in ensuring that his name and legacy will be enshrined and remembered by our future generations.”

Watch the ceremony here.