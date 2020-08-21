Royal Neighbors celebrates 100 years of women’s suffrage

It’s been a century now since the United States’ political landscape changed forever.
Women got the right to vote.
The 19th Amendment of the Constitution was ratified 100 years ago.
The fight for women’s suffrage went on for years.
It started in the middle of the 19th century.
Royal Neighbors of America — led by women — supported the suffrage movement.
