Royal Neighbors donates $25,000 to River Bend Foodbank

The Royal Neighbors Foundation announced on Wednesday that it donated $25,000 to the River Bend Foodbank in response to the Regional Development Authorities request to raise funds in this time of need during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wanted to do something to help address the evolving needs of our local area,” said Foundation President Mary Staver. “When the Regional Development Authority approached us with this opportunity to help some of the most vulnerable in our community, joining them was an easy decision.”

The donated money came from the Royal Neighbors Foundation Relief fund which consists of monetary contributions from Royal Neighbors of America members and chapters across the country.

“We were looking for local organizations to help us raise funds for pandemic relief efforts,” said Matt Mendenhall, president and CEO of the Regional Development Authority. “The Royal Neighbors Foundation rose to the challenge and chose to support the Foodbank.”

The donation will help support the River Bend Foodbank efforts to ensure on-going food access to families in the Quad Cities area.

“Many thanks to the Royal Neighbors Foundation. This gift will be used to help even more people – now even more in need because of the COVID-19 crisis – throughout the 18 Illinois counties in the Foodbank’s service area,” said Mike Miller, president and CEO of the River Bend Foodbank.