Royal Neighbors of America, a fraternal benefit society headquartered in Rock Island, has announced the appointment of Zarifa Reynolds as the company’s next President and CEO.

“Ms. Reynolds is a mission-driven, transformational executive,” Suzy Riesterer, the chair of Royal Neighbors’ Board of Directors, said in a Tuesday release. “She is known as an authentic and inspiring leader, team builder, and talent developer and her vision for organizational and membership growth powered by a strong employee culture aligns with that of Royal Neighbors.”

Reynolds possesses a strong background in developing and executing complex growth and business strategies across financial services, insurance, and healthcare organizations, the company release said. Formerly with Guardian Life Insurance Company, she was responsible for leading a national sales, distribution, and underwriting team focused on supporting small businesses. Reynolds attended Brown University, Oxford University, and Harvard Law School.

“Royal Neighbors has an incredibly strong history as well as an outstanding track record for financial strength and stability,” Reynolds said in the release. “I will be joining a passionate, forward-thinking leadership team who have a genuine love for their organization, its members, and its employees. I look forward to working with this incredible team towards digital innovation, the optimization of customer experience, embedding DEI into the fabric of the Society, and leading the next generation to new heights.”

Royal Neighbors is based at 230 16th St., Rock Island.

“The Board has expressed great confidence in Ms. Reynolds and her leadership team,” Riesterer added. Reynolds will begin her tenure at Royal Neighbors on Jan. 9, 2023. The former president/CEO, Cynthia Tidwell, retired in January 2022 after nearly 17 years of service, and Curt Zeck served as interim chief.

Royal Neighbors was founded in 1895 as a membership organization by nine pioneering women who recognized the need to insure the lives of women and children. Now, with more than 250,000 members nationwide, Royal Neighbors offers life insurance and annuity products to its members and is driven by its mission of supporting women and serving communities.

The organization’s employees, members, and chapters across the country drive the mission through localized volunteerism and philanthropy programs making social impact the cornerstone of their work. For more information, visit the RNA website.