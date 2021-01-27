Rozz-Tox holds off on re-opening until vaccine is available to general public

Although Phase 4 Illinois allows cafes and entertainment venues to lessen restrictions, Rozz-Tox in Rock Island is waiting to re-open again until the vaccine is readily available to the general public.

Rozz-Tox is a cafe, a music venue, and a coffee shop all in one. It is also usually a space filled with music and coffee lovers now sits empty due to COVID-19. Owner Benjamin Fawks says it’s been a difficult time.

“Difficult in a sense that I’ve been doing the same thing here for nine years and then, all of a sudden, that changes very abruptly,” Fawks said.

Fawks said they’ve lost 80% of their projected revenue this past year. To compensate for the loss, they opened an online store to pay the bills.

“This shirt alone has helped us pay months of rent,” Fawks said as he held up their most popular design from artist Gary Panter, who wrote the Rozz-Tox manifesto, the business’ namesake.

Shipping boxes now fill the area that was once dedicated to comfy couches for customers. With continued community support, like a go-fund me from the beginning of the pandemic and nearly sold out apparel, they’re holding off on re-opening.

“Lifting those regulations and letting people come in, I don’t think that’s a good idea when the virus is very much a thing,” he said.

He worries that crowds wouldn’t be safe even with limited capacity.

“Having a show, a live show with people dancing and sweating, that’s probably not a good idea.

He hopes his decision to wait it out will keep them open in the long run.

“We’re going to do everything we can to be here when this is over,” Fawks said.

Rozz-Tox will start implementing a drive-through for food and drinks starting sometime next month. To learn more about their business, click the link here.