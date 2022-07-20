The SPECTRA Reading Series is returning to Rozz-Tox in downtown Rock Island for a free live reading and performance.

On Thursday, July 21, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Avenue, Rock Island, the Midwest Writing Center event will showcase interns from 2022’s Young Emerging Writers (YEW) Program, as well as alumni of the program. KAS Music will open the event with a 30-minute original set.

Janey Locander is a current intern in the Midwest Writing Center Young Emerging Writers program.

The reading will be in the outdoor space at Rozz-Tox. Masks and social distancing will be in place; masks required to enter to use the bathroom. While the event is free, donations are appreciated.

Thursday’s reading also will be livestreamed to the MWC YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/midwestwritingcenter.

The YEW Program is composed of students ages 15-19 who applied and interviewed for this selective paid internship program. For more information on Young Emerging Writers, click HERE.