U-Haul Co. of Iowa, Inc. has announced that RP Brothers LLC, a gas station and convenience store, signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Muscatine community, a news release says.

(contributed photo)

RP Brothers at 4804 Grandview Ave., Muscatine, will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.

Normal business hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. every day. For more information, visit here.

RP Brothers partners Padam and Ramkrishna Sunar have teamed with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Muscatine County.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945.

The local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises because there are no financial investments required to be a neighborhood dealer. These small businesses have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors, the release says.