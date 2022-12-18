The Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA) recently received a donation of $25,000 from the Candelaria Fund. Thanks to matching grant opportunities, the donation was increased and the RRHMA actually received $75,000.

The donation will be used for the restoration of steam engines that were donated to the museum by Union Pacific a few weeks ago. The Union Pacific #3985, #5511 and #6936 were delivered to the Silvis railyards from Wyoming and are in the process of being restored to full working condition.

The Calendaria Fund is a San Francisco based family foundation that makes grants in the areas of community cultural and historical organizations and economic opportunity projects to fight poverty, according to a post on the LinkedIn page of the foundation’s president, Richard Tower.

For more information on the museum and to track the progress of the steam engines’ restoration, follow them on their Facebook page or visit their webpage here.