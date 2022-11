Hospitals in the QCA and across the country are seeing more cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Health experts say the virus is spread through droplets from coughing and sneezing, but it can be transferred onto hard surfaces like doorknobs and counter tops and through skin to skin contact. Some symptoms include coughing, fast breathing, fever, runny nose and congestion.

Health officials say that if symptoms worsen, further medical attention may be needed.