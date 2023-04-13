Dozens of space enthusiasts packed the auditorium at Black Hawk College in Moline last night, eager to hear NASA astronaut Dr. Kate Rubins share her experiences aboard the International Space Station. Dr. Rubins was at the college with Representative Eric Sorensen (D-Moline), who is a ranking member of the House Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics.

Sorensen, a former meteorologist, spoke about his experiences with the space program, including seeing the Challenger explosion on TV in school and not seeing his father, who was an engineer who worked on the shuttle, for a few days after the disaster because he was at work trying to figure out what happened. At times, he seemed as excited as the audience members about the work NASA is doing and the prospects of new discoveries to come with the Artemis program.

“We can’t yet fathom what there is to learn,” Sorensen said.

Audience members were fascinated as Dr. Rubins shared photos of everyday life aboard the International Space Station, including preparations for launch and unpacking shipments of supplies from Earth. “It’s like Amazon deliveries,” she laughed. She explained some of the experiments she conducted on the station, including swabbing for bacteria and being the first person to sequence DNA in space.

Dr. Rubins is on the team that’s developing new spacesuits for NASA, and she has plenty of experience wearing them on her four spacewalks. She explained to the audience why perfection in these suits is so critical. “We’ve got temperature ranges from minus 200 to plus 200 (degrees), we’ve got radiation, we’ve got all kinds of things that are really incompatible with human life, and we trust in these space suits that they’re gonna get us through that spacewalk.” She said during the walk itself, the astronauts are busy thinking about the job they need to accomplish, but “you’re alternating between moments of sheer terror and moments of sheer joy.”

After her presentation, Dr. Rubins took audience questions, ranging from how to get involved with the space sector to how hard it was to get used to walking on Earth again. She encouraged the audience not to be intimidated by applying and to check out jobs at subcontractors. She admitted her adjustment to being planet-side again was much easier the second time around; she said she was up and walking around shortly after landing while her crewmates were physically ill.

Dr. Rubins grew philosophical when asked about the future of people going into space. She doesn’t believe travel beyond the Earth’s boundaries should only belong to scientists or the wealthy. “I don’t want this to be tourism for the billionaires. I want people to go to space because you get this perspective on how amazing and how interconnected life is, but how fragile it is. That little glimpse of the atmosphere that you see, it’s just almost like it could be a little painful because you’re like ‘oh my God that’s all that’s protecting us, wow we have to take care of this place.’ A lot of these sounds real hokey when you talk about it, but it’s real to almost everybody that goes up there, they have this experience and so I think that the science is amazing, all the technology and innovation is amazing, but learning how we’re connected and how we can take care of each other, to me was the that was the most important thing I took away from that experience.”