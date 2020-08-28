Rudy’s legacy continues in fight against prostate cancer

A local organization and restaurant are joining forces to stop cancer in its tracks.

Us Too of the Greater Quad Cities raises money to promote early detection of prostate cancer as well as support patients and their families.

Rudy’s Tacos in Davenport launched a campaign to help the effort.

It’s been almost 25 years since Rudy Quijas, the founder of Rudy’s Tacos, died of prostate cancer.

Now his son, Kevin Quijas, the co-owner of Rudy’s, is continuing his legacy of raising awareness of getting tested alongside Us Too.

They recommend getting tested by 50 years of age, or at 40 if you have a family history.

September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

You can donate to the cause dining in at Rudy’s Tacos.

To find out more helpful tips about prostate cancer and to access Us Too’s services, they can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/USTOOGQC