A grand reopening party will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Rudy’s Tacos location at 3944 Elmore Ave., Davenport.

This is a chance to celebrate from the recovery of a devastating fire that forced the location to close in October of 2021, a news release says.

The Rudy’s Elmore location re-opened in March of 2022 but owners Mike Kehl, Cassie Kehl and Trisha Irish feel they need to commemorate a year in business after the fire with a little more pizzazz, according to the release. The celebration will include specials on food and drinks throughout the day for dine-in customers.

In 2022, as they were rebuilding from the fire, Cassie Kehl fought to overcome a brain tumor and stroke. “It has been incredibly difficult to work through not just one, but two major life-changing events,” Mike Kehl said. “We are so thankful for everyone who helped us through this crisis and with this grand re-opening, help continue our service to this area.”

“We want to take this opportunity to invite the community back into the restaurant and to thank everyone for all the support and well wishes we received,” Trisha Irish said.

In January 2021, doctors discovered Cassie Kehl had a 6” brain tumor, the release says. After meeting with doctors in Iowa City, surgery was scheduled in March 2021. During the surgery she suffered a stroke that left her paralyzed on her left side. She has undergone a series of five complicated surgeries as well as rehabilitation.

All of this happened while they were trying to re-build after their business caught fire on Oct. 29, 2021.