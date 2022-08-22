Rudy’s Tacos, 326 Cedar St., Davenport,has closed.

A handwritten sign on the building Monday says only “Closed.” A Rudy’s Tacos West Facebook page post says:

“Unfortunately, we are permanently closed starting today August 22. This is not the way that it was supposed to be. To the customers that have supported us thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We truly appreciate you.

“Our staff has been offered other positions at other locations. Love, your Cedar Street Rudy’s family.”

According to the Rudy’s Tacos website, Rudy’s Tacos was founded in 1973 by Rudy and Marilyn Quijas. The Quad Cities has multiple Rudy’s Tacos locations, which included the Cedar Street location in the former Sunset Movie Theatre that opened in 1976.