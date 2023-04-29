Rudy’s Tacos will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a fiesta starting at noon on Saturday, May 6, at Rudy’s Tacos in the Village of East Davenport, according to a news release.

This all-day event will include live music, contests, food, and activities for the whole family. Donovan Gustafson and Friends will play from 4-6 p.m. and then the Matt Fuller Band will play from 7-10 p.m.

The traditional Taco Eating Contest will begin at 6:15 p.m. Participants can enter to win a first prize of a $50 Rudy’s Tacos Gift Card and Gift Basket along with exclusive bragging rights for the rest of the year. Second prize will be a $25 Rudy’s Tacos Gift Card. To register, stop by the Village of East Davenport location.

Happy hour will last from 3-4 p.m. There will be family-friendly activities all day, including a bounce house for the kids from noon-3 p.m.

About Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo, or May 5, is a day to commemorate the anniversary of Mexico’s battle for independence from the French in 1862. Although Mexican troops were greatly outnumbered and less equipped, on May 5 Mexican forces were able to defeat the French in the Battle of Puebla, one of the first victorious battles to drive out French invaders. Cinco de Mayo has come to represent the resilience of Mexican culture and is celebrated all over Mexico and the United States with traditions, food, music, parades, and fiestas.

About Rudy’s Tacos

Rudy’s Tacos was founded in 1973 by Rudy and Marilyn Quijas. This first restaurant, at 2214 E. 11th Street in the Village of East Davenport, seated 15-20 people. By 1977 the business had outgrown the tiny building. Since the late 1970s, Rudy’s, business has grown to include 11 other locations in both Iowa and Illinois.