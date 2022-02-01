Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors celebrated 2021 at their annual awards event on Jan. 28, as president Chris Beason and CEO Caroline Ruhl honored 218 award winners for their 2021 achievements.

Over 300 agents, staff and affiliated business partners cheered on their co-workers during the celebration.

“Eight years ago, Caroline set the goal to hit $1 billion in sales volume. Achieving this goal is an incredible milestone and certainly something we can be very proud of accomplishing,” Beason said in a Tuesday release. “But the significance behind the number is even more important.

Chris Beason is president of Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors.

“You guide clients through some of the most significant decisions they will ever make,” he told his team. “And the work you are doing behind the numbers is what matters most — the level of care that was given to each and every customer, and the value you all delivered throughout those 5,833 transactions.

“Our passion for positively impacting the lives of others and going above and beyond to serve our clients has been a key differentiator of our company for years, and I believe it will continue to take us to new heights in the years to come,” Beason said.

Top awards were given to:

Top Excellence in Service Award: TJ Duncan, Burlington Office

Top Associate of the Year: Kurt Johnson, Bettendorf Office

Kurt Johnson of the Bettendorf office won Top Associate of the Year

Top Team of the Year: The Healey Group, Dubuque Office

New Associate of the Year: Sandy Jo Huizenga, Clinton Office

Top Associate of the Year, Farm & Land: Dennis Stolk, Davenport Office

Top Ruhl Mortgage Associate of the Year: Ray McDevitt, Bettendorf Office

Top Nelson Brothers Associate of the Year: Peg Hopkins, Bettendorf Office

Top Community Involvement of the Year: The Eckhardt Team, Davenport Office

Stephanie and Sean Eckhardt of the Davenport office won Top Community Involvement of the Year.

Top Referral Staff Member: Kim Foderberg, Property Management, Corporate Office

Employee of the Year: Theresa DeVine, Accounting, Corporate Office

The Ruhl&Ruhl website is www.ruhlhomes.com.

There is a complete list of all award winners on Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors’ website at www.RuhlHomes.com/News.

Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors 2021 Results

Caroline Ruhl shared with her team the company’s results in 2021:

Residential Sales Volume: Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors sales volume in 2021 was $1,186,078,506, up 24.7% from 2020. Number of Properties Sold: Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors sold 5,833 properties in 2021, as either listing agent or selling agent. This was 12.1% more transactions than in 2020. Revenue: Revenue in a real estate company is primarily gross commission income (GCI). Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors 2021 GCI was $34,369,196 — up 23.8% over 2020 GCI. New Listings Taken: Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors listed 2,872 properties for sale in 2021. Nationally Ranked Per Agent Productivity: On average, the agents each closed 18.2 transactions in 2021, which is up from 16.7 transactions per agent in 2020. This is more than double the national average for per-agent productivity.

Caroline Ruhl and Chris Beason

Great Agents and Staff: Ruhl&Ruhl ended 2021 with 320 residential agents. In addition, 63 employees work for the company. Ruhl Mortgage: Ruhl Mortgage closed $280,310,999 in loan volume, which was generated by 1,294 loans. 65% were purchase loans and 35% were refinances. Ruhl Mortgage employs 24 staff members, including 6 loan officers and in-house underwriting and processing. Insurance Referrals Sold: Ruhl&Ruhl agents referred clients resulting in 543 policies being sold by the Nelson Brothers Agency, Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors’ affiliated insurance company has 18 sales agents and 19 staff members. Commercial Sales Volume: NAI Ruhl Commercial Company, a joint venture with Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors, sold $135.7 million in commercial real estate in 2021. They have 13 commercial agents and 14 staff members. NAI Ruhl Property Management manages 1.82 million square feet of space.

Ray McDevitt of the Bettendorf office won the Top Ruhl Mortgage Associate of the Year.

Regional Real Estate Forecast for 2022

Appreciation and price increases will continue

In the company’s region, homes appreciated from 9.04% to 12.83% last year, depending on the market and price range of the homes. Over the past five years, homes in our markets have appreciated 20.50% to 26.59%. Economists predict that homes will appreciate from 2%-7% in 2022, depending on the location and price range of the home.

Mortgage rates will increase

Projections from experts all forecast 30 year fixed rates will increase gradually in 2022. With mortgage rates increasing and the price of homes also going up, that means a buyer’s monthly payment will continue to increase into the foreseeable future. The sooner a buyer purchases a property, the more home they will be able to afford and the lower their monthly payment will be.

As of Jan. 21st, rates with no points were still great:

15-year Conventional Fixed: 2.625%

30-year Conventional Fixed: 3.375%

FHA/VA 30-year Fixed: 3.375%

Since rates have remained under 5% for the last decade, borrowers may not fully realize the opportunity they have now, the Ruhl release said. Here are the average interest rates over the last few decades:

1970’s – 8.86%

1980’s – 12.70%

1990’s – 8.12%

2000’s – 6.29%

It’s still a great time to buy or refinance to lock in some of the lowest rates in history, the company release said.

TJ Duncan of the Burlington office won the Top Excellence in Service Award.

Best time ever to sell a home.

Homes have appreciated and created a lot of equity for sellers. And the number of properties on the market is at an all time low. For sellers, this means:

Less competition from other properties for sale

More buyers + fewer properties for sale = higher prices for sellers

Peg Hopkins of the Bettendorf office won the Top Nelson Brothers Associate of the Year.

Inventory will grow

There is considerable pent-up seller demand to sell their properties and make a move. Sellers have been waiting patiently for COVID to subside and for life to normalize so they can move to their next stage of life and housing, the company said.

“We expect many sellers to move forward in the coming months and take advantage of their increased equity and low mortgage interest rates if they plan to purchase a new property,” the release said.