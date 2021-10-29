Ruhl & Ruhl to host “Dog-O-Ween” in Moline Saturday

Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors is hosting “Dog-O-Ween” Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Moline office near SouthPark Mall.

Halloween isn’t just for people, as Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors invites the public to celebrate the sweet holiday with your pup Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Ruhl&Ruhl Moline office for “Dog-O-Ween.”

Halloween costumes are encouraged, especially for your four-legged friend. Every festive pup that shows up with a costume will get their photo taken and can be entered into a costume contest. The photos will be shared on the Ruhl&Ruhl Facebook page after the event and voting will open the following day on Halloween.

Share the Facebook page with friends and family to get their vote, the dog with the most votes wins! The winner will be announced on Monday, Nov. 1st.

The winning pup will be highlighted with a featured interview published on RuhlHomes.com and will also receive a dog-gone good grand prize – $200 for the dog’s owner.

Dog-O-Ween is free to the public and will be a fun time for all with live music, good company and complimentary food served from the iconic Ruhl&Ruhl food truck! The Ruhl&Ruhl Moline Office is located south of John Deere Road, near SouthPark Mall at 1701 52nd Ave., Moline.