Ruhl&Ruhl offices are collecting peanut butter for local food pantries through November

Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors is working toward collecting 2,000 jars of peanut butter to donate to local food pantries. Their Clinton office already reached their 50-jar goal in one day.

During November, Ruhl&Ruhl agents are working to collect 2,000 jars of peanut butter to donate to local food pantries throughout the region.

The motivation behind the Peanut Butter Drive comes from wanting to donate the River Bend Food Bank’s most requested item, according to a Friday company release. Peanut butter is an ideal donation item because of the spread’s high protein content, long shelf life and ease of distribution.

“Many thanks to Ruhl&Ruhl for their initiative, generosity, and enthusiasm in helping others,” Mike Miller, president/CEO of River Bend Food Bank, said in the release. “Shelf stable and frozen protein are always in short supply, so this peanut butter drive is going to be very much appreciated by the people in our community who do not have enough food.”

The Peanut Butter Drive goes through the month of November, but one Ruhl&Ruhl location, the Clinton office, met their 50-jar donation goal in one day. But they are now enlisting help from the community to exceed their goal. As are all the Ruhl&Ruhl offices.

To contribute to the Peanut Butter Drive, all Ruhl&Ruhl offices are accepting donations. Cash donations are also welcome so other food items can be bought such as soups and canned fruits and vegetables.

Each Ruhl&Ruhl office has a peanut butter goal to reach, with some offices having committed to collecting and donating hundreds of jars of peanut butter! The offices with the largest peanut butter goal include Bettendorf (450), Davenport (350), Moline (350) and Dubuque (200).

The Muscatine office will aim for 150 jars, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and the corporate office in Davenport all have a goal of 100 jars and DeWitt’s goal is 75 jars. The Burlington and Clinton office have a goal of 50 jars and the Galena office has committed to donating 25 jars of peanut butter.

Ruhl&Ruhl has wisely also been collecting jelly to go with all their peanut butter.

As a family-owned company spanning five generations, Ruhl&Ruhl looks forward to continuing to help families in the Quad Cities and beyond.

Chris Beason, president of Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors and a River Bend Food Bank board member, knows how impactful food drives and donations can be for families. “ Our agents are incredibly driven and supportive when it comes to helping out in the community,” he said Friday.

“To be able to lend a hand in any capacity for River Bend Food Bank and other local food pantries is important to us because every donation brings our communities one step closer to reducing hunger in our region.”

The River Bend Food Bank works with more than 300 partner agencies including food pantries, shelters, meal sites, residential treatment facilities, day care centers, and senior centers. Collectively, these programs are the food safety net for tens of thousands of struggling individuals and families in the 23 counties served by the food bank in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

For more information, visit riverbendfoodbank.org.