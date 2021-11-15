Ruhl&Ruhl ranks among top U.S. real estate websites for third year in a row

For the third year in a row, RuhlHomes.com has been named one of the leading real estate websites in the nation.

RuhlHomes.com was judged against hundreds of other residential brokerages across the country, and the website received four designations —

Number four for the third consecutive year for best overall website.

Number five for best design.

Number three for best community page.

Number one for best property detail page.

The overall top-ranking real estate site in the country for 2021 is Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty. The rankings were conducted and announced by RealTrends, the trusted source of news, analysis, and information on the residential real estate brokerage industry. The RealTrends website ranking is the annual review of the best-submitted websites across the country, according to a company release Monday.

“As the digital landscape constantly evolves, the website rankings provide an annual opportunity to showcase the top websites within the real estate industry, said Brent Driggers, web director for HWMedia and author of the RealTrends web rankings. “The winners in each category represent the best of the best and set a benchmark for what other teams and brokerages should look for when developing a website.”

Submitted websites are analyzed by a team of technical experts who specialize in website design, structure, and functionality.

“Without input from our agents and community members, Ruhlhomes.com would not be the website it is today,” said Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors CEO Caroline Ruhl. “We have put in the work to make our website intuitive, attractive, and easy to use so we are thrilled that our efforts are being nationally recognized. For a company that has been around for generations, we still, and always will, value innovation that enhances the home buying and selling process for our clients.”

Chris Beason, president of Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors, added: “Our main focus is adding value to our clients throughout the entire real estate transaction, so naturally we put a lot of attention into our website.

“As the demand and need for digital resources grow, it is important to not only respond with a solution but also to adapt to the wants and needs of home buyers and sellers,” he said. “That’s what we do with Ruhlhomes.com, year after year.”

You can see the complete list of 2021 rankings HERE.