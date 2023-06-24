On Saturday, the annual Gilda’s Club Run for Hope was held at The Rock in Coal Valley. This family-friendly event let participants show support for people who have been impacted by cancer.

New this year were yard signs along the route to honor loved ones who have been impacted by cancer. The goal was to have the race route filled with constant reminders of why individuals are running.

Many runners wore custom bibs with pictures and names of people for whom they ran.

A Purina Doggy Dash was held along with the 5K run and one-mile fun run.

Money raised stays in the Quad Cities community to help families and individuals impacted by cancer.

About Gilda’s Club Quad Cities

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities provides no-cost support, education and hope to all people impacted by cancer. As a Cancer Support Community affiliate, it is part of the largest employer of psychosocial oncology mental health professionals in the United States. Gilda’s Club Quad Cities is now located on both sides of the river at 1351 W, Central Park Ave, Suite 200, (Genesis West) Davenport, and 600 John Deere Road, Suite 100, (UnityPoint Health) Moline.

(photos by Gilda’s Club)