The annual Run for Hope to benefit Gilda’s Club will be Saturday, June 24, at The Rock in Coal Valley. This is a family-friendly event to show support for people who have been impacted by cancer, a news release says.

Yard signs along the route will honor loved ones who have been impacted by cancer. The goal is to have the race route filled with constant reminders of why individuals are running. Also, custom bibs will be available where participants can write the names of people being honored and also add photos.

At the Purina Doggy Dash, participants can bring their dogs along to run and get a bandana.

The 5K run will begin at 8 a.m. with a one-mile fun run at 9 a.m. Breakfast will be served after the run. Register to run or volunteer here or call 563-326-7504.

Money raised will benefit families and individuals in the Quad City area.