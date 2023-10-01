Zoopocalypse is a family-friendly 5K Fun Run, a news release says.

This inaugural event is a fun(d)raiser to bring a bear to the zoo. Runners and walkers are invited to wear Halloween costumers.

Volunteers are needed for Zoobie Zombies in the zoo to make this event a night-time success. The event will include a 5K, one-mile and kids’ races from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

For more information or to sign up, visit here or call Joshua Sherrod at 309-236-9573 or email djsherrod1@yahoo.com

The Niabi Zoo Foundation (NZF) seeks passionate, motivated community leaders to join its board. The Niabi Zoo Foundation, as the sole official fundraising arm of the Niabi Zoo, plays a leading role in the growth and expansion of the zoo as it moves toward the realization of its master plan. Board members will work closely with zoo staff while planning fundraising events both on and off zoo grounds. For more information, contact: Krisan Steiger at 4niabizoofoundation@gmail.com

To plan a visit, go here. For more information, visit here.

The Niabi Zoo is a member of the Zoological Association of America (ZAA). Member Institutions are held to the highest standards of animal care and welfare. The ZAA is the fastest growing professional zoo organization in the United States.