If you build it, they will come… to Walcott!!

(facebook.com/walcottday)

The City of Walcott invites you to head for home and step into Fields of Dreams for Walcott Day! Celebrate Walcott and its history as events start Friday, July 15 with a kids’ run, food and fireworks. The family fun continues Saturday, June 16 with a 5K run/walk, Fields of Dreams parade, car and bike show, food, games, live entertainment, pedal tractor pull, outhouse races and activities for the whole gang! For a full lineup, click here.

Walcott Day’s Fields of Dreams celebrations are Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16. For more information, click here.