Runners adjusting to Bix going virtual

Big summer events in the Quad Cities are trying to salvage the experience in any way possible.

That’s true for the Bix races.

That means running from home this year.

This year’s Quad City Times Bix 7, Prairie Farms Quick Bix, and Arconic Junior Bix will be held virtually this July.

The director says, it gives flexibility for participants to run on any surface and location that works for them, between July 1-25.

We spoke to an avid runner who’s having to change his preparation for the big race.

“I would always use the Senior Olympics, the Firecracker Run, and the Moonlight Chase to get ready to run the Bix,” says Fred Whiteside, a competitive runner and former cross country and track coach at Augustana College. “And all of those are postponed right now. So it will be a different experience.”

Times will be able to be submitted online.

