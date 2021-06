It’s been almost six months since a man from Fulton passed away from brain cancer.

Now his wife is continuing his passion of education by holding a 5K run.

Bridget Kramer, organizer of the Running with Rorrie 5K, joined Local 4 News at 4 via Zoom to tell us about the event honoring Rorrie Kramer.

For more information, visit the Running with Rorrie 5K Facebook page.