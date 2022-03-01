The Russian Ballet Theatre performs “Swan Lake” at the Adler Theatre on Tuesday. The cast is made up of professional dancers from all across the world.

Ukrainian dancers and Russian dancers ⁠share the stage in harmony. The performers acknowledge the tense political climate in Eastern Europe right now and say they just want to emphasize “#WeDanceforPeace.”

This means unifying to show their craft and support one another during such trying times.

“It is hard to dance with tears on our eyes,” said a producer of the show.

The dancers look forward to bringing beauty, emotion, love, and passion to the stage this evening.