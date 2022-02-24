If you’re thinking of hitting the open road, be sure to stop by the RV and Camping Show this weekend at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island.

Hours are noon – 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. — 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $8 for adults, $1 for kids 6-15 and free for children under 6. Senior Day/Military Appreciation is Friday, with $6 admission at the door from noon – 5 p.m.

There will be lots of the latest RVs, campers, motor homes, trailers, parts and accessories all on display under one roof. There also will be cooking demonstrations from Mr. BBQ, Bone Collector BBQ, and Spencer Ridge BBQ. Back this year will be Jumpin’ Joey’s Kid Zone, with bounce house fun.

Discount advance tickets are available at QCCAexpocenter.com.