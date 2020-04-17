‘Safe Haven’ in Davenport for health care workers, first responders

1  of  7
The Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport will be offering ‘Safe Haven’ housing options for health care workers and first responders from April 20 to May 14.

The hope is that the program gives those participating peace of mind knowing they aren’t running the risk of potentially spreading the coronavirus to a family member. This option gives them access to a room and affordable room service menu.

“We recognize and appreciate the enormous sacrifices being made by our front-line healthcare workers and first responders during this epidemic,” said Sales Director Nick Cox. “We want to show our support by providing these heroes with a safe haven to rest when not on duty without exposing their own families to possible infection.”

You can call 563-468-8898 to book a room in this program while using the promotional code: “Safe Haven.”

