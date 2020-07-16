Safe with World War-era guns stolen from American Legion in Rock Falls



It was an inside job, it had to be, and it must have taken three or four guys. The safe alone weighed thousands of pounds.

(Editor’s note: Shaw Media provided this story to Local 4 News for use on our website. Read the original here.)

Sometime between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Friday, thieves broke into the back garage door at the Rock Falls American Legion, used mechanical tools to cut through to the room where the safe was – the 5-foot-tall, 4-foot-wide, 2-foot deep concrete-lined safe – and took it out the way they came in, Post 902 Cmdr. Keith Nichols said.

They didn’t take anything else. They didn’t venture any farther into the building, where the security cameras are. They didn’t even leave dolly tracks, Nichols said.

“It had to be at least four guys. That safe weighs a ton,” he said.

Inside the safe at 712 Fourth Ave. were 10 World War I- and II-era M1 Garand rifles that the Legion’s Honor Guard uses at veterans’ funerals, along with four 1898-era chromed bolt-action carbines, worth, all told, about $14,000, plus $1,000 in electronic horns, 2-and-a-half boxes of blank ammo, drink tokens, some Legion patches, and maybe $50 in change.

Although these guns are modified for ceremonial uses only, it would take all of 2 minutes to revert them to being able to shoot real ammo, said Nichols, who’s also the Legion’s 13th District commander.

It’s hard enough pulling off a decent funeral in the times of COVID-19 these days.

Now Rock Falls’ Honor Guard is reduced to borrowing guns from the VFW and an electronic trumpet from the Sterling Legion, so members can properly honor a vet being laid to rest on Sunday.

Nichols knows the thieves have opened the safe. Picture of the Rock Falls rifles and some of the drink tokens recently were posted on Facebook.

You can hear the pain and disappointment in Nichols’ voice.

“This was an inside job,” he said. “Somehow or other, they knew there were no cameras back there. I don’t even know how they got it out of here without leaving dolly marks. Whoever it was was very informed on how we do things.”

As much as the theft bothers Nichols, it’s the disrespect, the betrayal, that upsets him the most.

“These people didn’t hurt us, they just stabbed the backs of the guys who had died in the service of our county,” he said.

Here’s a twist perhaps the thieves weren’t considering: The guns don’t belong to the American Legion, they belong to the U.S. Army, making this a theft of federal property. Federal crimes tend to come with higher penalties.

Rock Falls police detectives and the Illinois State Police are investigating, and they could use some tips. Anyone with any information is asked to call the department at 815-622-1140, or the anonymous reward hotline Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867. Information leading to a conviction could come with a reward of up to $1,000.

