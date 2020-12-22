Safety and health tips when traveling for the holidays

If you’re planning to travel for the holidays, experts say you should take extra precautions.

The CDC is not recommending travel but said if you do decide to visit loved ones, there are steps you can take for safer travel in airports.

“People can make sure that they wear their mask, wash their hands frequently, try to keep 6 feet apart from those and others,” Janet Hill, the chief operating officer of the Rock Island Co. Health Department said.

When it comes to gatherings, Hill said it’s important to know the risks.

“It is safest to celebrate within your own household, with people from your own household,” she said. “Anytime that you bring another person into your celebration, who is from outside your household, you are putting not only yourself at and that person at risk, but then the broader community.”

If you do attend or host a gathering, sitting with only those in your immediate household will limit your chances of catching COVID-19.

If you’re hitting the road, Illinois State Trooper Elizabeth Clausing says being prepared is important.

“Make sure you prepare your vehicle before you travel and pay attention to information and weather alerts on the news,” she said.

She said it is important to pay attention while on the highway.

“Weather is so unexpected, and it can change very quickly,” she said. “We always encourage drivers to do their part and make sure that you keep your eyes on the road, watch your speed, wear your seatbelt and don’t drive impaired.”

She also said having an emergency winter car kit can be helpful in case you have car problems on the road.

“That kit can ensure that you are safe while waiting for first responders,” she said.

She recommends to keep these items in your car at all time during the colder months:

Jumper cables

A blanket, extra socks, gloves and hats

Bottles of water and snacks

Flashlights

Flares

Phone charger

She said there will be increased patrol as people travel during this season.

AAA estimates 34 million less Americans will travel during the holidays this year.