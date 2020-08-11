Safety tips for dealing with the storm’s aftermath

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency released some safety tips when dealing with situations in the aftermath of Monday’s storm.

Generators

As portable generators are being used in areas where electrical power is not in service, there are a few precautions when using them:

Generators should be placed at least 20 feet from your home and should never be used indoors, including in homes, garages, basements, crawl spaces and other enclosed or partially-enclosed areas, even with ventilation. This is because generators can produce high levels of colorless, odorless carbon monoxide (CO)very quickly.

Opening doors and windows or using fans will not prevent CO build-up in the home. Even if you can’t smell exhaust fumes, you may still be exposed to CO. If you start to feel sick, dizzy or weak while using a generator, get to fresh air right away and call 911

Food Safety

Extended power outages means that refrigerated and frozen foods may not be safe to eat.

If the door stays closed, food will stay safe for:

up to 4 hours in a refrigerator

up to 24 hours in a half-full freezer

up to 48 hours in a full freezer

For more information about food safety, visit this website.

Chain Saws

As people use chain saws to help with the clean up of downed trees and branches, they need to take precautions to avoid injuries.

Before using a saw, operators should ensure they are following all manufacturer recommendations for the safe operation, maintenance, and adjustment of the saw: