Around the world, different cultures mark the winter season and the new year through various holidays and celebrations. Yet for many families—including the immigrant and refugee populations in the Quad Cities and surrounding counties—the winter season brings challenges as well, such as access to food and housing, a news release says.

(contributed photo)

Since 2007, SAL Community Services’ Welcoming Center has served as a one-stop human service center for immigrants and refugees representing a diverse set of cultures and ethnicities. Focused on a culturally sensitive approach to case management, SAL’s Welcoming Center connects more than 500 individuals and families with support and relevant services each year.

“We approach everyone who walks through the door with respect,” said Loredia Nunn-Dixon, director of SAL’s Welcoming Center. “We have something to learn from every client. And we have a lot we can share and offer in terms of resources, answers, and guidance. The cultural exchange that happens is really exciting—and it’s central to our work.”

(contributed photo)

That exchange relies largely on language. “We had a diaper giveaway recently, and the mix of languages in the room was amazing to hear,” said Nunn-Dixon. “Clients were speaking Spanish, Swahili, French, and three or four other languages. Our challenge as a staff is to be ready to help everyone.”

To meet this challenge, SAL’s Welcoming Center has prioritized hiring staff members who speak multiple languages. “When a new client comes in, they’re paired with a case manager, someone they’re able to communicate openly with,” said Nunn-Dixon. “That manager is an advocate for the individual or family and connects them with the resources they need.”

(contributed photo)

SAL’s Welcoming Center staff members work with local churches and nonprofits, as well as government-funded programs to support immigrant and refugee families. “This time of year, we’re seeing a great need for coats and food,” said Nunn-Dixon. “We make it a point to provide culturally appropriate food for our clients, especially during the various winter celebrations.”

Part of a state of Illinois program, SAL’s Welcoming Center prioritizes a set of deliverables for each client. Nunn-Dixon and her staff are advocates, referring clients to available services, helping them with paperwork, connecting them with available financial resources, and providing necessities like clothing, diapers, and access to an on-site food pantry.

(contributed photo)

“The immigrant and refugee community is our Quad Cities community,” said Marcy Mendenhall, SAL president and CEO. “This time of year can bring additional hardships for these families. But it’s also a time when we see the generosity and passion of staff, volunteers, community members, and donors shining bright.”

SAL specializes in connecting clients with that spirit of generosity. “We recently served a family with young children that was being evicted,” said Nunn-Dixon. “The language barrier, paperwork, and policies made the situation especially difficult. We were able to work with a new landlord, connect the family with available funding, and make sure they had a warm and safe place to stay.”

(contributed photo)

Walk-ins are always welcome during business hours at SAL’s Welcoming Center, 1609 4th St., Building 2, Rock Island (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.), and appointments can be made by calling 309-793-8201. SAL relies on charitable gifts to expand their mission of supporting children, families, and individuals through education, support, and resources. Contributions can be made here.

“We’re constantly trying to improve and do more,” said Nunn-Dixon. “Our staff is developing and training, and we are reaching more families each year. Clients know that we’re going to follow through and connect them with the resources they need.”

SAL CEO Marcy Mendenhall (contributed photo)

About SAL Community Services

SAL Community Services provides Support, Advocacy, and Learning in its communities, rom childhood to adulthood. Its mission is to strengthen children, families, and individuals to build and enhance thriving communities. Founded in 1970, SAL has a history of listening to the needs of the community and responding. It has grown from an organization focused on providing quality child care to low-income working families to one that meets a wide variety of needs, from early care and education to crisis assistance and stabilization services. Today, SAL has a bi-state 17 county regional footprint from the Quad Cities to Peoria area.