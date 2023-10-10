Diapers are a necessity for babies and toddlers. Unfortunately, about half of all families nationwide reported difficulty affording diapers for their young children.

SAL Community Services (SAL) is partnering with Hiney Heroes of the Quad Cities for a diaper drive to help address this need locally. SAL’s goal is to collect 15,000+ diapers during the drive to distribute to families in the area. Diapers sized 4, 5 and 6 are the greatest need, but all sizes will be accepted, even open packages. Financial donations to the drive will also be accepted. All financial donations will be used to buy and distribute diapers at wholesale rates.

The drive will kick off with a 12-hour collection starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, October 23 at SAL Community Services, 3800 Avenue of the Cities in Moline. The drive will continue through 4 p.m. on Friday, October 27.

Diapers and Pull-Ups of all sizes can be dropped off at all SAL Community Services locations in the Quad Cities, including:

SAL Community Services , 3800 Avenue of the Cities, Suite 108 in Moline

, 3800 Avenue of the Cities, Suite 108 in Moline SAL’s Skip-a-Long Childhood Center – Davenport , 3520 Crow Creek Road in Davenport

, 3520 Crow Creek Road in Davenport SAL’s Skip-a-Long Childhood Center – Moline , 4800 60th Street in Moline

, 4800 60th Street in Moline SAL’s Skip-a-Long Childhood Center – Milan , 1800 W. First Street in Milan

, 1800 W. First Street in Milan SAL’s Skip-a-Long Childhood Center – Rock Island , 1609 Fourth Street in Rock Island

, 1609 Fourth Street in Rock Island SAL’s Welcoming Center , 1609 Fourth Street, Building 2, in Rock Island

, 1609 Fourth Street, Building 2, in Rock Island SAL’s Child Care Resource & Referral of Midwestern Illinois, 3800 Avenue of the Cities, Suite 102 in Moline

“SAL’s priority is supporting children and their families,” said Marcy Mendenhall, president and CEO of SAL Community Services. “This diaper drive brings essential resources to the families that need them. It will support health outcomes, it will support working parents and it will allow more families to access childcare, which requires diapers for attendance.”

“Disposable diapers can cost up to $80 per month,” said Karree Fah, founder of Hiney Heroes. “That cost isn’t supported by SNAP benefits or any other program. That leaves a big gap for a lot of families.”

In the last decade, the need for diapers has risen nearly 15%. The cost of diapers causes unnecessary financial stress for parents and can compromise the health of babies and toddlers.

Click here to donate online.