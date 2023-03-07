A downtown Rock Island apartment building is getting over $2 million in additional funding for preservation and upgrades.

Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH), an award-winning nonprofit Community Housing Development Organization, has announced they received $2.5 million in funding from the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) to preserve and upgrade Sala Flats, located at 1829 Fourth Avenue in Rock Island. This funding is in addition to a $230,056 TIF investment. The combined funds from GROWTH, IHDA and the City of Rock Island total $4.6 million to renovate Sala Flats.

Sala Flats is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the last remaining historical apartment in downtown Rock Island and received the Richard Driehaus Preservation award from Landmarks Illinois in 2006. Dr. Elmo Morgan Sala commissioned the building to be constructed in the Italian Renaissance Revival style in 1903 and lived there until his death in 1921. Many of the original fixtures have been preserved. The building was originally renovated and redeveloped by GROWTH and Brinshore Development in 2005. GROWTH recently became full owners of the property and spearheaded this new investment. Brian Hollenback, president and CEO of GROWTH, has worked for Sala’s preservation since 2005 and this new restoration reiterates GROWTH’s long-term commitment to Sala Flats and downtown Rock Island.

The renovations include installing a new security system, new appliances, masonry restoration, tuckpointing, exterior painting, new gutters, new windows, new HVAC, electrical and plumbing updates and railing restoration. The Sala Flats development is estimated to support 45 construction jobs and three indirect jobs through construction activity and retain 15 jobs in the community.

The development team for Sala Flats includes:

Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH), developer

Growth General Contracting, LLC, general contractor

Home Base Property Management, LLC, property manager

Baranski, Hammer, Moretta & Sheehy, architect

Applegate & Thorne-Thomsen, attorney

After more than $5.1 million in original investments obtained by GROWTH in 2005, Sala Flats’ redevelopment revived an entire city block. The project created 33 mixed-income studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments that were rented within the first 45 days. The project restored 22 original Victoria and Craftsman style fireplace facades, original kitchen pantry cabinets, pocket doors, and wood wainscoting. A major difficulty the restoration crew faced during the original restoration involved the removal of a rare form of asbestos.