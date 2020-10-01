Sale of Hope Creek Care Center finalized

Richard Brunk, the Rock Island County Board Chairman, announced on Thursday that the sale of Hope Creek Care Center to Infinity Health Care has been finalized.

Under the new ownership, the facility will be called Hope Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

The sale of the facility will save the county $2.9 million in spending related to the cost of the home’s operation.

The county board wanted and made it a priority to keep the facility open, providing a home for its residents, and keeping the nearly 200 jobs in the community.